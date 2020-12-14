Hibs returned to winning ways with an ‘excellent’ performance culminating in a 3-0 victory over Forfar Farmington at Ainslie Park yesterday.

Hibs took the lead in the 15th minute with a well taken goal from Leah Eddie from the edge of the area then moments later Siobhan Hunter made it 2-0 with a great header.

Goal of the day came in the 28th minute with a long range effort from Carla Boyce which flew into the top corner of the net.

Despite creating many more chances, Hibs had to be content with the 3-0 win which ends a run of four defeats.

After the game manager Dean Gibson said: “We were excellent. I don’t think we were any better than last week and we played really good football.

“We created chance after chance, the only difference was we took them.

“If you take your chances you also take the belief out of the opposition so I thought we were excellent from the goalkeeper right through to the last sub we sent onto the pitch.

“Every single player played their part and it was a great way to end the year.

Goal scorer Leah Eddie added: “I think it was great performance from the team and definitely what we needed after the four losses we’ve had.

“It going to give us confidence going into the second half of the season. We won 3-0 but could have made it a lot more with the chances we missed.”

Like this: Like Loading...