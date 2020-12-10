Hibs’ legend Alex Cropley has been diagnosed with dementia.

A diminutive midfield player with a silky touch and tenacious tackle, Alex, along with Bob Wilson of Arsenal, became the first players born in England to represent the full Scottish side when they were selected to play against Portugal in the European Championship qualifier at Hampden in October 1971.

He was a League Cup winner and twice Drybrough Cup winner with the ‘Turnbull Tornado’s’ in the early 70s and scored in the ‘Greatest game in History’ on New Year’s Day 1973.

The 69-year-old, also represented Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United in a 25-year playing career, made almost 200 appearances for the Easter Road side.

He would later move to Canada, where he featured in the North American Soccer League for Toronto Blizzard before ending his career at Portsmouth in 1982.

He later became a taxi driver and ran the Cropley’s Bar in Portobello after retiring.

In 2013 his biography ‘Crops: The Alex Cropley Story’ written with club historian Tom Wright was launched at an emotional evening inside the Famous Five Stand and many of his team mates attended along with a number of fans from the Arsenal Supporters Association.

The news was announced on social media by Dawn Astle, founder of the Jeff Astle foundation which campaigns to raise awareness of and fund research into the causes and effect of brain injuries in elite sport.

Her post read: “I am very saddened to say that former Hibs, Arsenal, and Aston Villa player Alex Cropley has been diagnosed with dementia. My thoughts are with Alex, Liz and all the family.”

Like this: Like Loading...