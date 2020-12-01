The dates, times and TV coverage details for this seasons Betfred League Cup quarter-finals has been announced.

Hibs trip to Alloa will take place on Tuesday December 15 and will be broadcast on Premier Sports with an 8.00pm kick-off.

The same night Dunfermline Athletic take on St Johnstone, kick-off 7.45pm at East End Park but that game will not be shown on TV.

The following night, Wednesday December 16, Livingston take on Ross County at the Tony Macaroni Arena with a 7.45pm kick-off. That game will also not be broadcast on TV.

Fifteen minutes later (8.00pm) St Mirren take on Rangers with the game shown on Premier Sports.

In the event of a draw after normal time, extra time of 30 minutes (i.e. 15 minutes each way) will take place and thereafter, if necessary, kicks from the penalty mark

The draw for the semi-finals will be made live on Premier Sports following their coverage of St Mirren v Rangers.

Semi-finals – Weekend of January 23/24

Final – Sunday February 28

