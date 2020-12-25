Happy Christmas to all of you who read The Edinburgh Reporter – and I am pleased to say that there are many more of you this year than there were at this time last year.

Our online readership has doubled during 2020, and we know that a lot of that has to do with the coronavirus pandemic, and seeking out of news.

While we will bring you some stories over the next week, I plan a little down time to make this week a bit different from all the others this year when we have had to stay at home.

Our January paper will be delivered from Monday onwards. Remember if you would like to have your own copy delivered then you can sign up here.

Wishing you all good health and happiness.

7th November 2020 Edinburgh – The Dome in George Street, Edinburgh decorated in Christmas lights. PHOTO Live Edinburgh News

Like this: Like Loading...