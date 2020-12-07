An Edinburgh dad is showcasing the city in an unusual manner – with photographs of his son’s toy cars.

From Wester Hailes to Calton Hill, the National Gallery of Modern Art to Murrayfield Stadium, Ross Burns has taken toy cars to them all.

Posting an image a day on Instagram under the name Scot.Wheels, Ross is keen to show off both the details of the miniature cars and also the city he loves.

He says: “I’m working from home at the moment, and it can be challenging to get out in the fresh air. So back in September I started going for a walk each day with a car from my son’s vast Hot Wheels collection. I quickly became obsessed and I’ve been doing it for more than 100 consecutive days now.”

Ross, 40, has also taken cars to the likes of Tynecastle Stadium, the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, the Royal Botanic Garden of Edinburgh, Saughton Park, and Edinburgh Napier University, where he works.

“I’m lucky to live in such a beautiful city. A lot of the photos are from the west of the city, where I live, but I love getting into town and photographing the cars against some of Edinburgh’s most famous sites. People like those ones too – a 1968 Copo Camaro next to the Scott Monument is currently my most popular post.

“It’s obviously been a weird year but this has given me a little creative outlet every day, away from the pressures of work and parenting. No matter where I go now, I always have a car in my pocket – even when we had various medical appointments recently after my four-year-old son Daviel broke his arm. I get some strange looks but I’m too old to be embarrassed.

“I aim to keep going and posting every day – I just have to hope my son’s grandparents continue to feed his and my habit by keeping up a regular supply of new vehicles. Christmas could be make or break!”

Ross’s Instagram feed with all his photos can be found at www.instagram.com/scot.wheels

