From 14 December 2020, four more libraries will reopen at Craigmillar, Drumbrae, Gilmerton and Wester Hailes.
There are already six libraries which have been open since 6 October 2020 at Central, Fountainbridge, Kirkliston, McDonald Road, Newington and Stockbridge.
At first library services will be restricted with numbers within buildings limited and social distancing measures will be in place.
Face coverings are mandatory in libraries.
Visitors must book a slot online or by phoning one of the open branches to:
- browse and borrow books
- use a public computer
- apply for a National Entitlement Card (bus pass)
- collect hearing aid batteries
There is no need to book if you wish to return your books or pick up Hey Girls sanitary products.
Read the reopening frequently asked questions for further details of how services will work in the reopened libraries.
Edinburgh Libraries support NHS Scotland’s Test and Protect. To stop the spread of Coronavirus they will record your name, contact telephone number, date of your visit, time of arrival and departure.
They have a legal procedure in place to process your information. Contacting people who might have been exposed to coronavirus is an important step in stopping the spread.
Your information will be held securely, controlled by City of Edinburgh Libraries and will be destroyed after 21 days. Your information will only be used if requested by NHS Scotland or statutory partners.
You have the right to have your data erased or corrected. For the full Collection of Data Privacy Notice, visit gov.scot/contact-tracing-privacy-notice.
Details of the locations of all Edinburgh Libraries can be found on our Library information page here.
Library pening hours from 14 December 2020
Craigmillar Library will be open as follows from 14 December 2020:
Monday: 1pm – 5pm
Tuesday: 10am – 5pm
Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm
Thursday: 10am – 5pm
Friday: 10am – 2pm
Saturday: 10am – 2pm
Drumbrae Library will be open as follows from 14 December
Monday: 1pm – 5pm
Tuesday: 10am – 5pm
Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm
Thursday: 10am – 5pm
Friday: 10am – 2pm
Saturday: 10am – 2pm
Gilmerton Library will be open as follows from 14 December
Monday:1pm – 5pm
Tuesday: 10am – 2pm
Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm
Thursday: closed
Friday: 10am – 2pm
Saturday: 10am – 2pm
Wester Hailes Library will be open as follows from 14 December
Monday: 1pm – 5pm
Tuesday: 10am – 5pm
Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm
Thursday: 10am – 5pm
Friday: 10am – 2pm
Saturday: 10am – 2pm