From 14 December 2020, four more libraries will reopen at Craigmillar, Drumbrae, Gilmerton and Wester Hailes.

There are already six libraries which have been open since 6 October 2020 at Central, Fountainbridge, Kirkliston, McDonald Road, Newington and Stockbridge.

At first library services will be restricted with numbers within buildings limited and social distancing measures will be in place.

Face coverings are mandatory in libraries.

Visitors must book a slot online or by phoning one of the open branches to:

browse and borrow books

use a public computer

apply for a National Entitlement Card (bus pass)

collect hearing aid batteries



Book your visit online ►

There is no need to book if you wish to return your books or pick up Hey Girls sanitary products.

Read the reopening frequently asked questions for further details of how services will work in the reopened libraries.

Edinburgh Libraries support NHS Scotland’s Test and Protect. To stop the spread of Coronavirus they will record your name, contact telephone number, date of your visit, time of arrival and departure.

They have a legal procedure in place to process your information. Contacting people who might have been exposed to coronavirus is an important step in stopping the spread.

Your information will be held securely, controlled by City of Edinburgh Libraries and will be destroyed after 21 days. Your information will only be used if requested by NHS Scotland or statutory partners.

You have the right to have your data erased or corrected. For the full Collection of Data Privacy Notice, visit gov.scot/contact-tracing-privacy-notice.

Details of the locations of all Edinburgh Libraries can be found on our Library information page here.

Library pening hours from 14 December 2020

Craigmillar Library will be open as follows from 14 December 2020:

Monday: 1pm – 5pm

Tuesday: 10am – 5pm

Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm

Thursday: 10am – 5pm

Friday: 10am – 2pm

Saturday: 10am – 2pm

Drumbrae Library will be open as follows from 14 December

Monday: 1pm – 5pm

Tuesday: 10am – 5pm

Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm

Thursday: 10am – 5pm

Friday: 10am – 2pm

Saturday: 10am – 2pm

Gilmerton Library will be open as follows from 14 December

Monday:1pm – 5pm

Tuesday: 10am – 2pm

Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm

Thursday: closed

Friday: 10am – 2pm

Saturday: 10am – 2pm

Wester Hailes Library will be open as follows from 14 December

Monday: 1pm – 5pm

Tuesday: 10am – 5pm

Wednesday: 1pm – 5pm

Thursday: 10am – 5pm

Friday: 10am – 2pm

Saturday: 10am – 2pm

