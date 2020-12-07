The Cramond and Barnton Community Council held their AGM recently when they appointed office bearers to the following positions:

Chair – Andrew Mather

Vice Chair – John Howison

Treasurer – Gena Wylie

Secretary – Ian Williamson

Planning Lead – Peter Scott

Engagement Officer – Sally Chalmers

Members – John Loudon, Kit Campbell, Tom Foggo, Robert Bruce, Patricia Stott and Percy Feketey, Michael Dick, Jean Morley, Bert Scott

The Chairman’s Report is rather scathing of the community council’s interaction with The City of Edinburgh Council, given the demise of Neighbourhood Partnerships, although it has to be noted that three local councillors attended the meeting: Cllrs Lang, Hutchison and Work.

The community council is investigating more involvement with the council through Community Participation Requests and also by forming an association with neighbouring community councils.

The meeting discussed planning matters such as the Brighouse site owned by AMA which is an ongoing matter, the need for contactless payments at Cramond Inn and difficulties accessing Cramond Surgery.

Cllr Lang confirmed the arrangements for proposed bus lanes on the A90 are not yet finalised but confirmed that the arrangements for the segregated cycle lane had just been approved by the council.

The community council reported it is in a good financial position with almost £1400 in the bank as at the end of the last financial year. This year they have not had to hire a hall for meetings, so expenses could be relatively low for the financial year to March 2021.

The community council is embracing social media, with regular updates on their own website and Facebook page.

The next meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams on the third Thursday in January 2021.

