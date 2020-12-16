Police are appealing for help to trace a man reported missing from his home in the Craigentinny area of Edinburgh.

Lukasz Machalski, 26, was last seen around 9am on Sunday, 13 December, 2020, in West Pilton Drive and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins tall with fair blonde hair that is often shaved and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black/gold Nike trainers.

Lukasz is believed to have links to Glasgow and may have travelled to the city.

If anyone may have seen Lukasz, or has any information on his whereabouts, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2653 of 14 December, 2020.

