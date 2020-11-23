A police investigation is underway after a 47 year old female was attacked on North Grange Avenue in Prestonpans around 10:30am on Saturday morning.

The women sustained minor injuries and officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News*

A statement released by Police Scotland read: “Police in East Lothian are looking to identify any potential witnesses, after a women was assaulted in Prestonpans.

“The incident happened around 10:30am, on Saturday 21 November 2020 in North Grange Avenue, where a 47 year old female sustained minor injuries.

“Officers are appealing for anyone within the area between 10:15am – 10:40am, who might be able to assist the ongoing enquiry to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1185 of 21st November. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

