Police Scotland’s Q2 Management Information data shows that within the Lothian and Scottish Borders division, there has been an upturn in the number of attacks on emergency service workers, with the number rising from 209, to 220.

In addition, a commitment to tackling all forms of domestic abuse has resulted in improved detection rates and 45 offences under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 were detected, compared with 21 during the same time last year.

Proactive work in the division has also resulted in a rise in some drugs and weapon offences.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, Divisional Commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “What is also totally unacceptable is the increase in attacks of emergency service personnel, including my officers.

“The Chief Constable has underlined his commitment to this issue with a pledge to support their safety and welfare and I want to assure my own staff that there safety is my top priority and any assault while they are undertaking their duties will not be tolerated.”

Like this: Like Loading...