Twenty-eight year old Raymond Nyiam has been found guilty of raping two women in Edinburgh.

The first incident, involving a now 23-year-old woman, took place in the early hours of 5 March, 2017.

The second incident, involving a now 20-year-old woman, took place in the early hours of 29 November, 2018.

Nyiam was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on 10 November, 2020.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Jonny Wright from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “Raymond Nyiam preyed on the two women following nights out in Edinburgh City Centre.

“Both victims have shown tremendous bravery by coming forward to the police and ensuring that Nyiam has been held accountable for his actions.

“Nyiam clearly thought he could get away with this despicable behaviour, however he was very wrong, and I hope today’s guilty verdict sends a clear message that nobody is above the law.

“Police Scotland takes any reports of rape or sexual assault extremely seriously and will rigorously investigate all complaints. I would urge anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual crime to contact Police Scotland through 101.”

