Three virtual events are being hosted by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce this month.



A chamber coffee and chat is on November 5 from 10am to 11am via Zoom when guests can talk to the chamber team and fellow members.



The aim is to keep communication going and to tell fellow members how businesses are coping with the lockdown and to share tips.



Michael von Euw of Kontroll Solution will discuss a practical example of what can be achieved with Cloud-based systems.



A joint virtual networking lunch with West Lothian is scheduled for November 12 from 12.30pm to 2pm again via Zoom.



There will be a guest speaker and after the address guests will be directed to virtual tables where attendees will have one minute to talk about their business.



Finally, the virtual 2020 Food and Drink Awards Ceremony will be on November 26 from 9.30am to 11am when winners will be revealed and there will be the opportunity to hear from an interesting guest speaker. There will also be an e-networking opportunity with local food and drink businesses.

