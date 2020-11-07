The Scottish FA have announced that the Tartan Army Children’s Charity (TACC) are set to be boosted by a donation from global sports brand adidas.

TACC, the nominated charity of the Scottish FA Supporters Club, will receive the tax associated from all carrier bag sales across adidas stores in Scotland.

The funds will go towards helping disadvantaged children in Scotland and in countries that they visit whilst supporting Scotland’s National Football Team.

On behalf of Scotland’s football supporters, TACC provide grants to children’s homes and projects, take children to their first Scotland matches and generally try to brighten up the lives of children who need it the most.

Chair of TACC Derek Clarke said: “The gesture from adidas to donate these funds to the charity is wonderful, it is a challenging time for us all and especially the children we support.

“On behalf of the Tartan Army Children’s Charity I would like to thank Adidas for their generous support.”

An adidas spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to support the great work of the Tartan Army Children’s Charity with this donation.”

