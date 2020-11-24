Police are renewing their appeal for help following a hit and run on the West Approach Road which took place around 4.40pm on Friday, 6 November, 2020.

The driver of the grey/green coloured Skoda Roomster failed to stop after colliding with a 6-year-old boy and enquiries so far have failed to find the car or its owner.

Police Constable Alexander Marshall, of the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh, said: “We are keen to track down the driver of this car which was damaged at the time of the crash. This includes damage to the nearside wing mirror and fog light surround on the bumper.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this car or know where it might be to get in touch. In particular I would ask any repair outlets or garages who may have been asked to carry out work on this make of vehicle to call us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2629 of Friday, 6 November, 2020.”

