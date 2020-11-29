Edinburgh police’s Local Police Plan for 2020-23, which was developed following public and stakeholder engagement, outlines their priorities and activity to address the issues faced by Edinburgh’s communities.

Officers engaged with the public on this Local Police Plan during November and December 2019, providing an opportunity for people to tell police what matters to them most for policing in Edinburgh.

This reflected past consultation results and underlines that officers continue to focus their efforts on areas of concern for the communities they serve. The priorities you identified were:

Addressing violence

Reducing drug harm and targeting supply

Tackling housebreaking and acquisitive crime

Dealing with disorder and antisocial behaviour

Making our roads safer

Divisional Commander Edinburgh City Division Chief Superintendent Sean Scott said: “Our plan is based on our priorities and strategic outcomes, those of our partners and the views of Edinburgh’s communities on what matters to them.

“We aim to provide sustained excellence in service and protection with the ultimate purpose of improving the safety and wellbeing of people, places and communities in Scotland’s capital.

“In delivering this plan, we will work collaboratively with the City of Edinburgh Council, NHS Lothian, Edinburgh’s voluntary sector and other key planning partners, delivering, where possible, a preventative approach to the challenges we collectively face and responding cohesively to emerging demands.

“A key focus of our work with local communities will be delivery of Local Outcome Improvement and Locality Improvement Plans (LOIP and LIP) and the support of Community Improvement Partnerships (CIP).

“Over the period of our plan, we will continue to maintain public trust and confidence in Police Scotland and our officers and staff will strive to deliver the best possible service to residents and visitors to the city. The service we deliver will be underpinned by our core values of human rights, integrity, fairness and respect, which will guide our decision making and behaviours.

“Our plan remains a ‘living document’ and will continue to evolve, ensuring we adapt to the changing needs of the communities we serve. “

