Police have issued advice to the public following reports of malicious calls being made purporting to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Fraudsters are spoofing genuine HMRC phone numbers to deceive victims stating that as a result of non-payment of tax, they are liable for prosecution.

The fraudsters suggest victims can avoid this by arranging a payment to be made immediately.

In genuine cases, HMRC will initially make contact via letter and potentially follow up with a call later. HMRC will not discuss something you are not already aware of and will not demand immediate payment.

• Be cautious and listen to your instincts. Don’t be afraid to hang up.

• Legitimate organisations wouldn’t ask you to pay taxes, bills or fees using an iTunes gift card, or any other type of voucher.

• Know who you’re dealing with – if you are unsure or need help, talk to someone you know or get in touch with trading standards at Trading.Standards@edinburgh.gov.uk

• Don’t be rushed or pressured into making a decision.

• Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information.

If you think you’ve been scammed report it via 101 and also contact your bank. As always, if you are in immediate danger call 999. For further advice, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit the website

For advice and guidance on suspicious emails or ‘phishing’ emails or text messages, please visit

Take advantage of the free online training to learn more about different types of scams and how to protect yourself and others.

