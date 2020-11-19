Police are appealing for help to identify potential witnesses after two women assaulted in Edinburgh last month.

The incidents happened on Sunday, 25 October, 2020 in Cranston Street and West College Street.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with both incidents.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 6am and 9am and who may have any information that will assist their ongoing enquiries to come forward.

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 0905 of 25 October. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

