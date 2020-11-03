A cyclist who died in a fatal collision in Portobello yesterday has been named as Heather Stronach.

The incident took place around 2.45pm on Monday, 2 November, on Portobello High Street near to Sir Harry Lauder Road.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and police enquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing.

Heather’s husband, Martyn Stronach, said: “Heather loved to ride her bike. I am feeling pretty lost. I have lost my best friend and my soul mate.”

The family has requested privacy at this time.

Sergeant Mark Banner, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are still appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, either shortly before or during, to contact us.

“I’d also ask drivers who were in the area around 2.45pm to check their dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1829 of 2 November 2020.

