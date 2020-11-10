Police are hunting two teenage boys in connection with a serious assault on a woman which took place around 8.15am yesterday morning.

A lone 22-year-old female was walking in Figgate Park when she was attacked by two male youths and kicked to the ground.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The two youths were on a bicycle at the time of the attack and made off towards Duddingston Road after the incident.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor at Gayfield CID Office said: “This appears to have been a completely motiveless attack on this woman as she walked through the park.

“The two youths we want to trace in relation to the attack are described as being around 14 to 15 years of age, both were wearing black coloured trousers, and one had a grey jumper while the other had a black jumper.

“ The bicycle they were riding was a black coloured mountain bike which had green and yellow writing on it.

“As a result of this assault the victim suffered a fracture to her hand as well as being left in a state of shock.

“I would ask anyone who may have been in the park and can assist us in this investigation to call us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0630 0f 9 November. Anyone wishing to pass on any information while remaining anonymous can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...