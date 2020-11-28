Police Scotland issued 33-fixed-penalty fines during the first five days Covid travel restrictions including nine fines handed out in the Lothians and Scottish Borders.

Fines start at £30, doubling to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days. Repeat offenders can face fines of up to £960.

Police stock image. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

The new travel laws were brought in to prevent the virus spreading to areas where it is less prevalent but Police have repeatedly said enforcement would only be used as a “last resort”.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “The Chief Constable has said publicly on numerous occasions that we will not be routinely stopping vehicles or setting up road blocks, and that will not change as a result of travel restrictions now being in law.

“However, officers may in the course of their duties come across people who are travelling from one local authority area to another.

“In areas where travel restrictions apply, officers will continue to use the common sense, discretion and excellent judgement that they have applied since the crisis began.”

In addition, police issued a total of 392 fixed penalty notices for virus-related offences, including the travel fines, in the week to 25 November and made 37 arrests.

