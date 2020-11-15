A police investigation is ongoing after an incident at a jewellery shop on the High Street earlier this morning.

Officers were called to the Palenque shop around 8am this morning and the scene has been cordoned off.

High Street. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The window of the premises has been damaged but at this stage it is not known whether anything has been stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police called around 8am this morning, Sunday, 15 November, 2020, to a report that the window of a jewellery shop on High Street, Edinburgh, had been damaged.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Like this: Like Loading...