A police investigation is ongoing after an incident at a jewellery shop on the High Street earlier this morning.
Officers were called to the Palenque shop around 8am this morning and the scene has been cordoned off.
The window of the premises has been damaged but at this stage it is not known whether anything has been stolen.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police called around 8am this morning, Sunday, 15 November, 2020, to a report that the window of a jewellery shop on High Street, Edinburgh, had been damaged.
“Enquiries are continuing.”