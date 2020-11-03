Following the Home Secretary’s announcement, Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable, Angela McLaren, said: “This afternoon the Home Secretary announced an increase in the UK’s Terrorist Threat Level from Substantial to Severe, meaning an attack is now judged to be highly likely.

“This decision has been made in response to the events in France last week and in Austria last night.

“I want to stress that there is no intelligence to suggest any specific threat to Scotland. However, I do want to take this opportunity to urge the public to remain alert but not alarmed.

“You should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or in an emergency you should always dial 999.

