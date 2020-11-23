Oltco, the UK’s leading sustainable resin driveway company has just launched in Edinburgh.

This is the first Oltco franchise to launch in Scotland. Local businessman, Jason Malone is behind it and he is joined by his son and son-in-law. This family business is looking forward to delivering premium resin bound driveway solutions, including Oltco’s innovative, Recycle Bound product, across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Recycle Bound is the world’s first recycled driveway solution which helps to combat the global issue of plastic waste. Made utilising waste plastic that is already in circulation (straws, plastic drink bottles and plastic food packaging) from a plastic recycling point, each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws. So, if Recycle Bound was laid on a standard 50 square metre drive, the equivalent of 150,000 plastic straws would be recycled in the process.

Jason Malone

Since the launch of Recycle Bound in January 2019, Oltco has already utilised the equivalent of over 40 million plastic straws in driveways, paths and patios across the UK and this number continues to grow every week. Jason is particularly passionate about working to help combat the issue of plastic waste and looks forward to playing a part with Recycle Bound installations across Edinburgh and the surrounding towns and villages.

With past experience in the construction trade, particularly joinery, Jason has the expert knowledge needed to exceed customers’ expectations by creating amazing resin driveway, patio, pathway, balcony and pool surround transformations.

Jason Malone says: “I am fully aware of the growing issue of plastic waste which is having a detrimental effect locally and globally, so I am always open to new methods and products which help combat this. When I heard about Recycle Bound I knew I wanted to get involved and I’m really proud that I get to be the first person to offer this amazing product in Edinburgh.

“I love spending time with my family so I’m really looking forward to working closely with my son and son-in-law. It’s really special that two generations of the Malone family can be involved in this venture and I hope this can continue to grow over the years.”

L-R Johnny Pearce, Jason Malone, Tom Stringer

Jason leads the way at Oltco Edinburgh and alongside his highly skilled team is responsible for delivering excellence to both domestic and commercial clients across the area. From residential driveways and gardens through to hotel balconies and restaurant carparks, Oltco Edinburgh is able to create stunning areas across a range of outdoor spaces. This powerhouse family team is looking forward to expanding and growing Oltco Edinburgh, establishing the brand as the go-to resin bound installers in the area.

Johnny Pearce, Co-Director at Oltco, comments: “Oltco launching in Scotland is a huge achievement for us and after meeting Jason we knew that he would be the perfect fit to launch Oltco Edinburgh. His vision and ambition for Oltco Edinburgh is inspiring and he’s already paving the way in Edinburgh, creating stunning transformations for his customers.

Tom Stringer, Co-Director at Oltco, adds: “Jason’s family values really struck a chord with us. Oltco has and always will be a family business and it’s clear that Jason echoes these beliefs with Oltco Edinburgh. We love that Oltco Edinburgh represents two generations of the Malone family and I bet this will continue to keep growing!”

The benefits of Oltco’s resin bound and Recycle Bound solutions include a 20-year guarantee, anti-slip surface and porous properties, all of which provide Oltco’s customers with the peace of mind that their Oltco surface is of the highest quality.

