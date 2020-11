A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy in Edinburgh.

The incident happened within a property in the Muirhouse area around 9.30am on Saturday morning.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 November.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynn McFall said: “I’d like to thank the local people in the Muirhouse community for their help during this inquiry. This was an isolated incident.”

