Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber have two events timetabled for December. They host a coffee and chat on December 9 (10am-11am) via Zoom when guests can speak to Chamber team and fellow members.



Then, the chamber hosts a virtual Christmas business lunch on December 16 (12pm-1.30pm). Organisers urge guests to bring their favourite lunch or snack and wear something Christmassy like a jumper, hat, lights etc.



A spokesman said: “We hope there is lots of networking between attendees within the breakout rooms and a great opportunity to increase your connections and build collaborations. You will also take part in a green theme quiz with an interesting prize.”

Our picture shows Alan Cumming with a Christmas jumper as part of a Save the Children fundraiser

