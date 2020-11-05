Today on Guy Fawkes Night, Leith Theatre is launching a crowdfunding appeal.

This appeal is intended to take the theatre a step closer to implementing some major capital spending on the 1930s building, and will allow heating to be introduced into the grand auditorium. At the same time, a third of funds pledged will be donated to three local charities working to support those experiencing homelessness, ‘radiating heat’ to those who need it in the process.



They have set a target of £30,000 for the Leith Theatre fundraiser, and hope to raise half of that on top, to be donated to homeless charities.



The radiators to be put into the theatre will warm the building to allow it to be used year round. Leith Theatre’s facade will change colour as the funding milestones are achieved starting tonight with blue as darkness falls.



Lynn Morrison, Chief Executive of Leith Theatre said: “There is no question that this 1930s building is in need of major refurbishment and capital works. During these months of closure our aim is to look to this specific crowdfunding campaign to ensure we are able to make the biggest impact on our venue’s future and viability. We hope to make the most of closure by scheduling these works in time for when we are able to re-open our doors again and welcome the public back inside.



“Once October arrives, the thermometer plunges to single digits rapidly and stays there until late spring, making it extremely difficult to even be in the space. Please help us bring warmth to the community, help us to deliver these crucial remedial works to this radiant old beauty and help the incredible Leith Theatre get its glow back to become a jewel in the crown of Edinburgh’s venues.”



Jack Hunter, Chair of the Board or Leith Theatre Trust added: “Large scale fundraising will definitely be required for Leith Theatre in the longer term, but the opportunity to make immediate changes to where we are now with these potential heating works is a game changer. Importantly, this campaign will also allow us to continue to support our wider community which has been our priority all throughout our COVID closure.”



Leith Theatre sits amongst the top 12 historic Edinburgh buildings listed at risk of being lost forever, as reported recently by the Edinburgh Evening News. Reinstalling heating in the Main Auditorium will have an immediate effect; not only will this help to dry out the damp, stop the mould and protect the 1930s plasterwork, but it is the most vital component to safely opening the doors to the community all year round, ultimately helping secure its future.

