National Records of Scotland announced the number of deaths involving COVID-19 registered in Week 44: from 26 October – 1 November on Wednesday.

As at 1 November 2020, 4,649 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Between 26 October and 1 November, 167 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, representing an increase of 61 deaths from the previous week.

Over two-thirds of those who died in the latest week were aged 75 and over, 8% were aged under 65.

In the latest week, there were 51 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 51 in Lanarkshire and 18 in Ayrshire and Arran.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals representing 127 deaths, 31 occurred in care homes and 9 at home or in a non-institutional setting.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending 1 November was 1,255, 16% higher than the average over the previous five years.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “These statistics represent loss and heartbreak for families who have lost loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Today’s figures represent the highest weekly total since late May and signify the fifth weekly increase in a row.

“At council level, the highest number of deaths occurred in Glasgow City with 34, followed by 29 in North Lanarkshire and 22 in South Lanarkshire.”

