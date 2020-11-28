Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross believes that the previous victory over Dundee in the group stages of the Betfred Cup will have no bearing on today’s last-16 match.

The pair met at Easter Road two weeks ago with Hibs winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Stevie Mallan, Kevin Nisbet, Jamie Gullan and Melker Hallberg but three of the goals arrived late in the game and the result flattered Ross’s team.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 15/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Since then Hibs have drawn with Celtic and St Johnstone with both games ending 2-2 but now the focus is qualifying for the last eight of the tournament and Ross knows that it won’t be easy against Dundee who have quality players in their ranks such as former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference yesterday Ross said: ”It makes some of the preparation more straight forward. Because they are not in our league there was an unfamiliarity about our opponents prior to the group stage match but given how close it was to this fixture I know James (McPake) will have some players back for tomorrow.

“I never pay too much attention to a team’s previous results because on any given day, a team can produce a performance or have moments of fortune so we look at each fixture in isolation.

“James (McPake) does have good players in his squad and we saw that in parts of the game at Easter Road a couple of weeks ago and we know that.

“Our approach to the game will be as respectful this time as we were before the first match.”

Ross also confirmed that influential defender Paul Hanlon will miss the game after suffering an injury against St Johnstone on Tuesday night but hopes to have him back training next week.

Lewis Stevenson trained yesterday but won’t feature whilst Kyle Magennis and Scott Allan will also miss out.

The game is available to watch via Hibs’ TV and kicks off at 3pm.

