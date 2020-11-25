The Jambos notched up a straight forward win against Championship bottom side Alloa following Friday’s loss away at Dunfermline. How did the men in maroon perform?

Craig Gordon – 7

Nothing really to do other for the Scotland international.

Stephen Kingsley – 8

Looks a key part of the Hearts operation. Assured on the ball, reliable going forward and tidy in defence.

Michael Smith – 8

Scored his goal and continues to do what he does best from right back. Hobbled off however after 64 minutes.

Christophe Berra – 8

Made an assured return to a Hearts league staring XI, his first since Boxing Day 2019. Much improved, albeit against part-time opposition.

Craig Halkett – 7

Quiet night for the big stopper. Hopefully starting to become a main contributor to the Jambos this term.

Peter Haring – 8

Managed the full 90 minutes and scored his goal. Not at 100% yet but looking as composed and calm as ever.

Andy Halliday – 7

Another finding his fitness after no pre-season. Finished his goal well and looked good alongside Haring.

Jamie Walker – 6

Needs to do more with many hoping for a big season from him.

Steven Naismith – 7

Better from the veteran compared to recent performances, albeit not as influential on the ball as some may expect (hope?)

Jordan Roberts – 7

Good in glimpses and poor in spells. Perhaps needs more game time to really get up to pace.

Liam Boyce – 6

Hot and cold – excellent touch and control in the move that won the penalty and then misses from the spot (and the retake). Lacking confidence and may find himself on the bench come Saturday.

Substitutes:

Aidy White – 7

Truly a different player at left midfield. Got down the wing and looked threatening.

Mihai Popescu – 4

First contribution was a sloppy backpass and gifting a corner. Not doing much to build confidence in his ability sadly.

Olly Lee – 4

Didn’t offer too much after coming on after 72 minutes. Another who’s contributions so far have been hit and miss.

Scottish Championship – Heart of Midlothian v Dundee. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 16/10/2020. Hearts play host to Dundee in the opening game of the 20/21 Scottish Championship at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hearts off to a flying start to the Championship with a 6-2 win over Dundee





