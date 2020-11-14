Hibs’ winger Drey Wright is determined to get back into the first team and show the supporters what he is capable of after a frustrating start to his Easter Road career due to injury.

Hibs face Dundee in a winner takes all Betfred Cup group stage match tomorrow with the winners progressing to the last 16 of the tournament as one of the eight seeded teams.

PHOTO Alan Rennie

The former St Johnstone player is anticipating a tough game against James McPake’s Dundee with top class players of the quality of former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam in their line up but he believes that home advantage will be of benefit.

Hibs go into the game on the back of two defeats and Wright thinks that the semi-final loss at Hampden to Hearts will drive the team toward a return to the national stadium in this competition.

Speaking at the pre match press conference Wright said: “We have a good opportunity to progress to the next round and that’s what we are hoping to do.

“It will be a tough game as the majority of games are but with it being at home we will be looking to control the game and get the points but they have a lot of experienced players who have played at big levels throughout their careers so it will be a good game to be involved in. We are looking to make our mark in every competition we are in.

“The experience we had (at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final) was a sore one and we will be using that to drive is on and we want to get back to semi-finals and we want to be winning those games and reaching finals but we have to take one game at a time and three points at the weekend takes us through to the next round and another step forward.

“It’s been a frustrating time for me because of a small niggling injury which has slowed my consistency and it’s a frustrating think that I know I haven’t been performing as well as I know I can so I am desperate to get back out there and get myself back into the team and show everybody what I can do and what I am capable of doing.

“If I get an opportunity I will be looking to impress and help the team in any way that I can and the game against Dundee on Sunday is the next one that what I am focussed on.”

