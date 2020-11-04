A police investigation is ongoing after the body of a man was found on the beach near Longniddry Golf Course in East Lothian earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.20am and are still in attendance.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 10.20 am on Wednesday, November 4 2020, police received a report that a man’s body had been found on the beach near Longniddry golf course.

“Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”

