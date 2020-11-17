Motorists using the A702 at Nine Mile Burn are set to benefit from an improved road surface, with one night of resurfacing works planned for Friday 20 November.

The £37,500 project will see Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, resurface 0.5 km of carriageway at Nine Mile Burn, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as the travelling public the A702 will be closed overnight from Hillend to Melbourne Crossroads from 19:30 on Friday 20 November until 06:30 on Saturday 21 November.

A diversion route will be signposted via the A703 / A701 / A72 / A721, adding approximately 3.1 miles and 13 minutes to affected journeys.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans and share information about the project in advance.

Emergency services will be able to pass through the work site at all times and local access for residents living within the closure points will be maintained under supervision to ensure safe passage through the work area.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A702 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“It is essential that we close the road during these works to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists. We’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding and will do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org,Twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

