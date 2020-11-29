A 65-year-old man was arrested and subsequently issued with a fixed penalty notice during an anti-lockdown ceilidh to celebrate St Andrews Day outside the Scottish Parliament yesterday.
Similar gatherings were also organised in Glasgow, Perth and Dundee and a ‘Scotland wide’ upcoming anti-lockdown rally in Edinburgh is planned for 5 December in Holyrood Park.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a planned protest taking place on Saturday, 28 November, outside the Scottish Parliament Building.
“Officers attended and a 65 year old man was arrested and taken to St Leonard’s Police Station where he was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
“A number of people taking part in the protest gathered outside St Leonard’s Police Station and were dispersed by officers.”