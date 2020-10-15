NatWest has put the office building in South Gyle, for so long an RBS office on the market.

Drummond House is a 243,000 sq ft building sitting on a 13.41 acre site at the heart of Edinburgh’s main mixed-use regeneration zone. The area is undergoing a rapid transformation from a high quality HQ office location to a ‘24/7’ mixed-use quarter with major development proposals from Edinburgh Park, the Garden District, Crosswinds, and the International Business Gateway creating the city’s key growth area for the future.

Some of this development was discussed in terms of the West Edinburgh Update produced to the Policy and Sustainability Committee on 6 October 2020.

The bank decided in December to relocate upwards of 2000 staff from the building to its Gogarburn World HQ and has now put the building up for sale.

The Paolozzi statue is currently being dismantled and the workmen there say it is being moved to Gogarburn too.







Sir Eduardo Luigi Paolozzi. All Photos: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The building currently offers high quality open plan offices, two independent reception areas, a staff restaurant and kitchen, underground car park, landscaped recreational area and sport facilities. NatWest believe that Drummond House presents the ideal opportunity for an office occupier to create a new campus, re-imagining the building to meet their own specific requirements and budget.

It can also be re-purposed for alternative uses, such as multi-let offices or to serve other sectors including coworking, education, healthcare, and data centres.

The low-density site can support increased development, or complete redevelopment for residential and commercial uses as part of this exciting new mixed-use quarter.

Neil Miller of NatWest said: “Drummond House has been a very efficient and flexible asset for us, and I believe it offers a great opportunity for another business to reshape it to their specific needs, and to create a facility for tomorrow.”

