Edinburgh’s popular Lucky Yu Canteen will re-open in Tollcross, on the city’s south side, today (Wednesday 28 October) as a takeaway and delivery joint.

The Asian street food inspired restaurant famed for its tasty dumplings and chicken wings has refined its menu as well as adding new dishes like ribs in a tamarind and honey glaze, all of which are designed to be shared.

Lucky Yu’s delivery service has proved extremely popular during lockdown and the new site offers greater capacity to cater for the surge in demand.

Owner John Howard, who also has Edinburgh’s Bodega restaurant said: “We’re delighted with how Lucky Yu has been received since we opened our much-loved small restaurant on Elm Row, but we were starting to outgrow it before Covid-19 and the road closures (due to Edinburgh’s trams development) were the final straw for us.

“Moving to Tollcross gives us the opportunity to experiment with the menu. While we will still have the classics that people love, we’ll also start to introduce some new dishes, with an exciting drinks list to complement them.”

Lucky Yu will be open Wednesday – Sunday between 5 – 10pm. Orders can be placed on the website or by downloading the app: https://luckyyucanteen.whatthefork.app/

Lucky Yu Canteen

36 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ

@luckyyucanteen

All images – Alix McIntosh Photography

