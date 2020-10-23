Police are appealing for information from the public to trace a missing 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh around 8.50am yesterday morning.

Alexandra Capone who is also known to use the name Olga or Maria Woonough is described as white, around 5 ft 9 ins, medium build with short blonde hair and dark roots. We believe she may be wearing a long beige cardigan, dark leggings or jeans and dark shoes.

Inspector Richard Emerson, of Leith Police Station, said: “Ms Capone is originally from the Brighton and Hove area of Sussex, England, and we do not believe she has any connections with Edinburgh. She was last seen on Thursday morning. It’s not like her to be out of touch with family and friends for this length of time and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

“We believe she may be in the Leith area or could possibly have travelled further afield. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows where Ms Capone is or anyone she may have been in contact with.

“We are also appealing to Ms Capone herself to get in touch with police to let us know she is okay.”

Anyone who may have seen Ms Capone or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0847 of 22 October.”

