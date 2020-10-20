Police are appealing for information following an assault and robbery which took place around 7.30pm last night in Inch Park near the community centre.

A 22-year-old man was approached by two male youths, one of whom threatened the him before pulling him to the ground and stealing his bag.

The victim was uninjured during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall and of average build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black beanie style hat, black face covering, dark long-sleeved top and dark bottoms.

The second suspect is described as a white male, around 5ft 9ins tall and of average build. At the time of the incident he was wearing all dark clothing and a face covering.

Detective Inspector Clark Martin, of Edinburgh CID, said: “This was a cowardly act where the victim has thankfully not sustained any injuries.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident or noticed anyone matching the descriptions acting suspiciously.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting incident number 3025 of Monday, 19 October, 2020.”

