During the October holidays, NSPCC is organising a virtual fun day with activities for children and advice for parents, as part of their new campaign to support families in the capital.

On 22 October 2020 the All of Us fun day will comprise 15 online sessions with story time, children’s yoga, a scavenger hunt and advice for one-parent families. Some sessions will be held on Facebook and others must be signed up for in advance.

The idea is to offer support and advice with parenting, family life or where to turn if anyone has concerns about a child. In April, the partnership brought together information on its web page about organisations and contacts where families could go for help and support during lockdown. This resource has continued to be regularly updated.

Carla Malseed, NSPCC Scotland local campaigns manager, said: “Because of the pandemic, this year has been extremely difficult for so many families, who have faced financial pressures, relationship strains, isolation and ill-health.

“But we want people to know that support is still out there and if they or someone they know is struggling then it is important they feel that they can seek and get help.

“Our family fun-day, as well as providing some enjoyable activities for children and parents during the school holiday, will be an opportunity for adults to get some advice, such as how to help keep kids safe online.

“There are still spaces left, so please look on our website and find out about the different sessions we are running.”

Jackie Irvine, Chair of the Edinburgh Child Protection Committee, said: “Protecting young people and supporting families remains a priority for us, and we want everyone across the city to be aware of where to turn for help if they or someone they know is struggling.

“And we really hope people will join us for our fun-day, which has a wide range of activities for children and some advice for parents. We are really pleased to see so many local organisations taking part.”

The campaign will also raise awareness about the early signs of child neglect and how to help families who are struggling. Two new webinars have been produced about the role that everyone plays in preventing this. One is designed for parents and other members of the community. It describes what neglect is, its causes and signs and what to do about it. The other is for professionals and gives insight into working with Edinburgh families.

The 20-minute long webinars, which are free and can be watched until 28 February, 2021, can be accessed here.

People will need to sign up for some events in advance, and the session organiser will then contact them with details of how to take part on the day.

For parenting advice and support visit NSPCC helpline or call 0808 800 5000, weekdays 8am to 10pm and weekends 9am to 6pm.

People can also contact Social Care Direct on 0131 200 2324.

www.edinburgh.gov.uk/allofus

