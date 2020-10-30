Dovecot Studios is pleased to announce the opening of new café, Pinks at Dovecot, operated by well-established Edinburgh catering firm, Pinkerton’s.

The dynamic duo behind Pinks at Dovecot are Melanie Jones and Floraidh-Anne Law. Despite the challenges faced by the hospitality industry, Pinkerton’s have remained resilient, and Melanie and Flo are keen to provide new opportunities within the sector.

Opening 7th November, the menu at Pinks at Dovecot is healthy and accessible, including some of Pinkerton’s most popular dishes such as warming hot-pots and spicy bowls, salads, soups, homemade bread, and indulgent biscuits.

With changing daily specials, there will be lunch and snack options to suit every appetite and budget. Following Pinkerton’s style and ethos, everything is made by the expert team using locally sourced quality ingredients.

Sit in and takeaway options will be on offer to fit in with the current restrictions, with various safety measures in place such as hand-sanitising stations and a layout with plenty of space to maintain social distancing.

Combined with the offer at Dovecot Studios including a current exhibition exploring Mid-Century art and design, the Dovecot Shop highlighting the work of contemporary local makers, and the Tapestry Studio Viewing Balcony, a visit to new café Pinks allows visitors to have the full Dovecot experience.

Floraidh-Anne Law of Pinkerton’s says “We want to use this opportunity to make our food more accessible to the public and meet our customers on more of a one-to-one basis. It is a really exciting venture allowing us to use our skills, support our local suppliers, and keep our staff and events kitchen going.”

Gemma Butterfield, Head of Commercial and Operations at Dovecot says “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Pinkerton’s to provide a friendly café and expand the experience of visiting Dovecot Studios. We hope Dovecot enthusiasts, Edinburgh locals and visitors will continue to support us and will enjoy this fantastic new café.”

Pinks at Dovecot, Edinburgh EH1 1LT

From 7 Nov, Monday-Saturday 8.30am-5pm

