The National Records Office of Scotland has reported the number of Deaths involving Covid-19 registered during Week 42 – 12 to 18 October

As at 18 October, 4,376 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

Between 12 – 18 October 2020, 75 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, representing an increase of 50 deaths from the previous week.

Of these deaths, over three quarters occurred in hospitals representing 58 deaths, 12 occurred in care homes and 5 at home or in a non-institutional setting.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending 18 October was 1,129, 6% higher than the average over the previous five years.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “These figures represent unimaginable loss, grief and heartbreak for families and communities across Scotland who have lost loved ones due to this virus.

“Today’s figures show 75 deaths involving Covid-19 have been registered over the last week. This is the highest weekly total since the beginning of June, and represents a threefold increase from the 25 deaths registered in the previous week.

“NRS will continue to monitor Covid-19 mortality and work with the Scottish Government to understand the impact and spread of the virus in Scotland.”

