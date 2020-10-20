The Scottish SPCA is appealing for a new owner for Clarence the ‘fussy eating’ corn snake who is the Edinburgh Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre’s longest reptile resident after arriving there in August 2016.

Hannah Bruce, senior animal care assistant, said: “Clarence would make a great addition to a home but sadly he keeps getting overlooked, as do many reptiles who come into our care.

Photo courtesy of Scottish SPCA

“Poor Clarence has been waiting over four years to find his forever home, after coming into our care as a stray.

“He can be quite feisty so is looking for a confident and experienced owner.

“He is also a very fussy eater and we have had to monitor him closely since his arrival as he was refusing to eat at first.

“He is now eating on a somewhat regular basis but does still leave a meal here and there so any new owner would have to monitor his eating patterns closely to make sure he is not losing weight.

“He is now holding a steady weight and is ready to find a new home.

“In light of Reptile Awareness Day coming up, we are hoping to find the perfect home for Clarence. After spending so long in our centre, he deserves to finally find his happy ever after.”

If you think you could give Clarence the home he has been searching for, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Like this: Like Loading...