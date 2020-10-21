An Edinburgh care home has temporarily transformed itself into a Bavarian Steinhaus, treating residents to beer, sausages and an afternoon celebrating the traditional Bavarian festival, Oktoberfest.

Cramond Residence put on a variety of German-related activities for residents, helping build engagement and provide much-needed light relief.

From a beginner’s level language course to learning about the native music and games

there was something for everyone to get involved in.

To make the Oktoberfest celebration special, residents helped make decorations and

were invited to decorate the event room itself before an afternoon of celebrations.

More than 15 were then able to attend the celebrations, owing to the small group

community in place at the home. One of those was 97-year-old Professor Leonard Pompa.

He said: “The Oktoberfest was a great afternoon and had been very well organised by the staff at Cramond.

“There were a host of activities that we could take part in the lead up to the event and even more on

the actual day. My favourite part was trying the German sausage – it was surprisingly very tasty!

“It was interesting finding out about the history of the festival and tasting the native cuisine. I

think it was one of the best events I’ve attended at Cramond as everyone was really enjoying themselves and got involved in all activities.”

The Cramond Residence version of Oktoberfest included staff wearing traditional Bavarian dresses, a

presentation of the history of Oktoberfest, German language lessons, watching traditional German Folk Dances, a beer tasting and a selection of Oktoberfest style food.

Cramond Residence holds a vast range of activities and fun things to do that are open to all residents. Recent get-togethers have included a teddy bear picnic, armchair aerobics and sensory sessions.

Lisa Sohn, Lead Lifestyle Co-ordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “It’s great to hear the residents

enjoyed themselves at the Oktoberfest as it was something different and we had not held a celebration like it before.

“The residents transformed the cinema room and it not only looked authentic but sounded it as

well due to several individuals putting their basic German lessons to the test and greeting each other in the language.

“Feedback from residents has been very positive on a whole and we have had wonderful feedback

for the decorations, dresses and food so we may have to look at holding this event again next year – hopefully minus the social distancing!”.

Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care. It offers care for up to 74 residents following the small group living concept in nine beautifully appointed houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from our highly-trained team. Each resident enjoys a luxury room with en-suite bathroom facilities.

It maintains a minimum ratio of 1:4 of care staff to residents during the day.

To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

