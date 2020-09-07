A police investigation is ongoing after a motorcycle collided with a 12-year-old boy on a bike just after 5pm last night.

The crash took place in the Boghall area of Bathgate.

Emergency services attended the scene and the 38-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital along with the boy.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At 5:20pm on Sunday 6 September, police attended a road traffic crash involving a cyclist and a motorbike at the junction of Whitelaw Drive and Marina Road in Bathgate.

“The 12-year-old male cyclist and 38-year-old male motorcyclist were taken to hospital by ambulance. Enquiries continue.”

