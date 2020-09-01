After the success of the Government funded Eat Out to Help Out scheme during August, Shahid Ghani, owner of Shezan Restaurant says he is delighted to continue it for another month – and he will pick up the tab.

From Monday to Wednesday each week – and this will run from 1 -30 September 2020 – diners will be given up to £10 per person off food.

Shahid said: “I am delighted to see our customers back in our lovely restaurant where we are serving great food and taking care of them with Covid-19 precautions. We know that everyone needs a little help at this time, and this is our way of repaying diners for their loyalty to us. Now they will be able to enjoy even more tasty curry dishes at great prices, and relax here with us at Shezan Restaurant.”

Shezan Restaurant is an award-winning restaurant (winner of the Scottish Curry Awards 2019 – Chef of the Year) open from 2pm to 11.30pm, with the full a la carte menu of Punjabi cuisine available. Book by phone on 0131 557 5098 or online here

