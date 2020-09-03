Police are investigating potential culpable and reckless conduct charges against organisers of a house party attended by more than 300 people in Midlothian.

Around 12.20am on Sunday, August 30, 2020, officers attended reports of a large-scale party run as a commercial event within a rented property.

More than 300 people were attending this paid-for event in clear breach of the current legislation in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The medical advice is quite clear that an event such as this clearly posed significant potential health risks to all those attending, anyone coming into contact with them and all members of the emergency services who responded.

All those present were dispersed by officers and a 29-year-old man was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice. Further enquiries are being carried out to investigate potential culpable and reckless conduct charges and licensing breaches.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said “Those attending this organised event showed a blatant disregard for the regulations in place to help save lives and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Further investigations are being carried out with a view to what other charges may be brought, including culpable and reckless conduct.

“Anyone attempting to hold such an event, or any party in clear breach of the law, should be aware they will be met with a robust response from Police Scotland.

“I cannot stress enough the serious risk to public health an event of this size poses not only to those present and anyone they come into contact with, but also the wider community and all those from the emergency services who attended.”

Councillor Stephen Curran, Chair of Midlothian Police, Fire and Rescue Board, said: “Those 300 or so people didn’t just put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus, they put residents across Midlothian and beyond at risk.

“To call them selfish and irresponsible is an understatement. We realise it can be challenging following the guidance but if the majority of us can do it then so can they.

“We are working hard to avoid lockdowns like those happening in and around Glasgow but we need everyone to help keep Midlothian safe. So, please follow the guidance. It will save lives.”

Alison McCallum, Director of Public Health at NHS Lothian said: “We must continue to help prevent the spread of coronavirus which is why it is critical we don’t socialise in the same way we did in pre-Covid times.

“That means we must meet with no more than 8 people from a maximum of 3 households at a time indoors and no more than 15 people from a maximum of 5 households at a time outdoors. This is also why nightclubs are currently closed and larger gatherings such as house parties are not permitted.

“Physical distancing, diligent hand-hygiene, the wearing of masks and limiting the number of people we socialise with are all critical defences in our collective effort to keep us all safe.

“If any of us breaches this guidance, there is a significant risk that we make our family, friends and other close contacts unwell. We also risk helping to set back the date for the re-opening of our favourite places.

“Anyone who experience one of the symptoms of Covid; high fever, persistent cough or loss of taste or smell must self-isolate immediately and order a test through the NHS Inform website www.nhsinform.scot.”

DCC Graham added: “The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance. We will, however, use enforcement where necessary and appropriate.”

