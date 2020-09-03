In 2019, the Pitt Street Market held its first version of Oktoberfest.

This year’s event is cancelled, but the Leith based market will hold a smaller, socially distanced event over three weekends from 18 September 2020.

Pittöberfest is similar to the Munich event featuring six Edinburgh breweries – all six from within Edinburgh’s city limits. Serving up in steins, Barney’s Beer and Campervan will be there to provide their own taste of Bavaria with new beers created especially for the event, and New Barns – Scotland’s newest brewery – make their Festival debut joining Bellfield, Edinburgh Beer Factory and Pilot to bring a quality taste of home-brewed beer to locals and visitors making the most of this year’s unique staycation season.

Barney of Barney’s Beer commented: “While the cancellation of beer festivals has been a relatively minor inconvenience in comparison to the difficult times experienced by so many, it is a great feeling to be able to have this event at The Pitt.

“This year, it’s going to be particularly special to celebrate and showcase beer from our fellow city brewers and ourselves with the people who enjoy and support what we do.”

Examples of the Scottish street food scene including Ròst and Barnacles & Bones will be back with some German inspired dishes providing the perfect pairings to go alongside the beer: think beef goulash with sage dumplings, salt grilled crispy quarter chicken, steckerlfisch (fish on a stick ‘n’ chips), pastrami sliders, currywurst and plenty of veggie, vegan and gluten free options.

In keeping with The Pitt Street Market’s existing safety measures, advance bookings are recommended to ensure tables. The capacity has been reduced to accommodate social distancing measures and no busy bar queues with table service instead.

The festival will take place every Friday to Sunday over three weekends of 18-20 September, 25-27 September and 2-4 October.

For more details, visit thepitt.co.uk

Main photo – Barney of Barney’s Beer by Peter Dibdin

