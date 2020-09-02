The SPFL has announced that total prize money for this year’s Betfred Cup is to increase by 17% to over £2.6m.

All 38 SPFL teams not participating in European competition have confirmed their participation in the first round of this season’s competition, along with Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers, with the four other Premiership teams entering at the second round.

Photo: SPFL

Broadcasters Premier Sports will broadcast up to 16 live matches from this season’s Betfred Cup, an increase from last year’s 12 live games, and Betfred has also agreed to renew its title sponsorship, which will now run until at least the end of season 2020/21.

The minimum amount of prize money per club will be £20,000, with the winners of this year’s competition, which starts on October 6th, receiving £300,000 in prize money. Both are record amounts for the Betfred Cup.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The format of this season’s Betfred Cup remains unchanged, but our agreement with Premier Sports also means that clubs will be able to live-­stream first round matches on a pay-­per-­view basis via club digital media services, provided the games have not been selected for broadcast by Premier Sports.

“This is an extremely welcome development, given the ongoing restrictions on supporters attending matches and we all look forward to another exciting competition in the months ahead.”

