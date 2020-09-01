The annual artfest by the sea was officially cancelled earlier in the year in common with many other art events.

Now organisers have gone ahead with the ‘All at Sea’ exhibition which will be held over three weekends beginning on Saturday.

The 10 outdoor socially distanced artists’ projects will take place on 5/6 and 26/27 September as well as 17/18 October. Booking is required. All events will focus on the collaborative spirit which Covid-19 has brought out.

This collaboration has extended to Akureyri in Iceland in the Two Places by the Sea exhibition. Art is now in place in the Icelandic coastal town as well as in Portobello in a new partnership.

Akureyri exhibition being installed







Photos from Akureyri Iceland by Lilja Gudmundsdottir

Art Walk Porty say they have ‘felt it important to keep going, to adapt and change during this uncertain period, enabling artists to continue their residencies and projects’. The small outdoor programme has been devised around the Beach and the Promenade, and the works include beach installations, live art, conversation and projection. The subject matter ranges from freedom of movement to food value, personal protection, a sense of ownership of public space, and the pairing of place and shared neighbourhoods, near and far.

Jenny Pope, has created a series of masked forms relating to the precautions the kiln workers took to protect themselves from the heat. She will talk about her making processes using sand and found or recycled materials.

Geri Loup Nolan collected 2,020 fragments during her lockdown walks, beginning with one small triangular piece of ceramic, and will install these on the sand near where she lives. Bristow+Wilson will create a virtual pot luck dinner on Zoom.

All photos from Portobello below courtesy of Jon Davey Photography

Some of the works are specific to the three weekends, but these run for the whole of September and October:

TWO PLACES BY THE SEA

(On the Row Porty fence near Bath Street)

Pairing place between Portobello, Edinburgh and Akureyri, Iceland, ‘Two Places By The Sea’ involves two groups of photographers, one from each location, who have worked together in pairs to produce images in response to a range of themes. Some examine the landscape and setting while others are more personal and intimate. The work is also simultaneously being shown in Akureyri, at their seaside promenade.

FIRED EARTH

(Porty Light Box Bellfield Street)

Small enough to hold in one hand, strong enough to hold up a building. Durable enough to last many lifetimes, cheap enough to be available to all. The brick is a lesson in simplicity and efficiency. It also shows us what is possible when a collection of simple individual elements work together.This installation in Porty Light Box of photographed bricks, collected by Jenny Martin and Stephen Long, records the working history of the land, specific to Portobello and beyond.

artwalkporty.co.uk

LISTING



WEEKEND 1 : 5th/6th SEPTEMBER

Jenny Pope ‘Sea Masks’ (Beach Installation)

Geri Loup Nolan ‘Present in this place’ (Beach Installation)

‘Make & Talk’ event (Jenny Pope) Sun 6th Sept, 2-4pm



9th SEPTEMBER

Bristow+Wilson ‘Potluck Dinner’ via Zoom, 6.30-8pm



WEEKEND 2 : 26th/27th SEPTEMBER

Iman Tajik ‘Where the Body meets the Land’ (Live Art)

Rhona Taylor ‘Gatherings’ (Installation Joppa Bandstand)



Evenings:

Sat 26th Sept, 8.30-10pm | David Williams ‘The Promenader’ (large-scale projection)

Sun 27th Sept, 8.30-9.30pm | The Lockdown Diaries (Jenny Pope, Felicity Bristow+Susie Wilson, Deirdre Macleod) (projection)



WEEKEND 3 : 17th/18th OCTOBER

Annie Lord ‘The Neighbouring Orchard’ (Popup and Meet @ Residents Garden Figgate Lane)

Bristow+Wilson ‘Growing in Isolation’ (Allotment, by appointment)



Evenings:

Sat 17th Oct, 8-9pm | Deirdre Macleod & Christopher Kaczmarek ‘play | relay | replay’

Sun 18th Oct, 8-9.30pm | Film Night ‘All At Sea’ (film shorts) 8-9.30pm

with fish n’ chips from Oscars



Works Installed 5 SEPT TO 31 OCT

Deirdre Macleod ‘Flow Lines’ (Portobello Promenade)

Jenny Martin ‘Fired Earth’ (Porty Light Box)

Iman Tajik ‘The Mirror’ (Promenade at Pipe Street)

Two Places By the Sea (Portobello & Ikuyeryi, Iceland)

View full programme – some events require booking via The Art Walk Porty website

