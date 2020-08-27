The first flight on the new Edinburgh to Belfast route operated by Stobart Air for Aer Lingus Regional will take off at teatime today.

There will be up to three daily flights from Edinburgh Airport making this the fourth route including those to Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s always great to see airlines growing their presence at Edinburgh Airport but we’re especially excited to see his route commence considering the difficulties of the last few months.

“Stobart Air and Aer Lingus Regional are close partners of ours and their confidence in Edinburgh and Scotland is clear. We welcome their decision to grow their presence here and provide increased links between our capital cities, and we look forward to working with each other to make the route a success and identify other potential opportunities.”

Stobart Air Managing Director Andy Jolly said: “We are pleased to establish a base at Belfast City Airport and to work closely with Edinburgh Airport, Belfast City Airport and our partners Aer Lingus to operate flights to and from Edinburgh.

“Stobart Air has worked hard over the past number of months to protect our airline during challenging times and to position us for the future. The launch of this service is part of that.

“This new Aer Lingus Regional route will facilitate key links and connectivity between these cities and ensure we provide choice, value and convenience for our customers. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this new Edinburgh-Belfast route from today.”

