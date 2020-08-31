The Royal Yacht Britannia has won Best Attraction in the UK, as voted for by Which? members.

The Queen’s former floating palace, berthed in Leith, Edinburgh, came out on top when nearly 5,000 Which? members were asked to rate the UK’s 50 most visited attractions.

Britannia topped the table with a customer score of 90%, with visitors awarding the Royal Yacht a five-star rating for food and drink, information and value for money.

Visitors told Which? Britannia was an “outstanding attraction”, “immaculately kept” and that staff were “very kind and helpful”.

Commenting on this success, Chief Executive Bob Downie said, “To be voted the best in the UK is a fantastic achievement, a real tribute to our staff who go the extra mile to ensure all our visitors have a great experience when they visit Britannia.”

